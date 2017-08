SEC Clarifies Rules For Info On Confidential IPOs

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday clarified certain rules about how companies submit interim financial statements in confidentially filed initial public offerings, marking the agency’s latest attempt to ease burdens on issuers and encourage more IPOs.



Under guidance announced Thursday, the SEC said companies that are submitting IPOs confidentially and plan to submit interim financial statements for a year that is not yet completed can hold off providing an interim financial statement if those financials are expected to have been superseded by the time...

To view the full article, register now.