Alleged Precious Metals Scammers Settle CFTC Suit For $5.5M

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Three Florida men and their three former companies have agreed to pay nearly $5.5 million to settle a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit alleging that they tricked people into investing in precious metals and then pressured them to exchange those investments for fraudulently appraised colored diamonds, the agency said Thursday.



U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas entered a consent order on Aug. 15 against Jeffrey Slemmer, Christian Dorrian and Adam Roth and their companies, holding them jointly and severally liable for paying restitution of $2.7...

