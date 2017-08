Justice Dept. To End Obama-Era Operation Choke Point

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it is set to end a controversial Obama-era program that sought to cut off scammers from the U.S. financial system but, critics say, ended up targeting payday lenders, gun shops and other businesses that were out of favor with the previous administration.



Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd said in a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., that the Justice Department had closed all cases that sprang from Operation Choke Point, the “initiative was no longer...

