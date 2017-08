Patheon Gets $18.5M Fees After Prevailing In Antitrust Row

Law360, Miami (August 17, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted pharmaceutical manufacturer Patheon Inc.'s request Thursday for $18.5 million in attorneys' fees and defense costs related to former joint venture partner Procaps SA's $255 million antitrust suit, which the court said was “especially unpleasant and nasty.”



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman said now that the Eleventh Circuit has upheld the summary judgment order ending Procaps' suit, Patheon is entitled to a fee award under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act in the “full-throttle lawsuit” that he noted has generated...

To view the full article, register now.