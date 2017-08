Wash. Investment Adviser In $3.6M Ponzi Scheme Gets 9 Years

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An investment guru who copped to fleecing investors out of more than $3.6 million in a nine-year Ponzi scheme was sentenced in Washington federal court on Thursday to serve nine years in prison and pay his victims more than $3.6 million in restitution.



Bellevue, Washington-based investment adviser Chris Young Yoo pled guilty in March to wire fraud and making false statements as part of a deal to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for their recommendation of a lesser seven-year prison sentence, but U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly...

