South Korea Lifts US Poultry Import Ban

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT) -- South Korea has lifted its import ban on poultry products from the U.S. after it brought its most recent bird flu outbreak under control, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.



South Korea had implemented the latest ban on U.S. imports following a March outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial chicken farm in Tennessee. The decision to lift the ban comes as the Asian country grapples with its own severe bird flu outbreak.



“The United States has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in...

