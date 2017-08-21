Law Firms Head Back To School For Diversity Guidance

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Frustrated by a lack of progress on diversity, some law firms are starting to take a more academic approach.



Goodwin Procter LLP and Dickinson Wright PLLC are among a handful of firms that are turning to universities to study their workplace policies in action. By putting themselves under the microscope, they’re hoping to root out structural inequalities or implicit biases that may be holding them back from building a more diverse workforce.



“Many law firms, but also companies, have tried other things before. They’ve done mentorship,...

To view the full article, register now.