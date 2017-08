IP Hires: Ropes & Gray, Orrick, Constantine Cannon

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, an experienced PTAB litigator joins Ropes & Gray, Orrick nabs a complex technology patent litigator from K&L Gates, and a former FTC litigator joins Constantine Cannon. Here, we offer details on the attorneys who have landed new jobs.



Former FTC Litigator Joins Constantine Cannon



Henry C. Su Constantine Cannon LLP has nabbed a former Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Competition trial lawyer to join the firm's antitrust practice as a partner in its Washington, D.C., and San Francisco...

To view the full article, register now.