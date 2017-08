FCA Gears Up For Regulation Of Data Reporting Providers

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 1:47 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has stepped up preparations for supervising recognized investment exchanges, benchmark administrators and data reporting services providers to meet a new requirement under wide-ranging market reforms that enter into force next year.



The FCA launched a consultation on Thursday on how it will levy fees on the so-called market infrastructure providers that will need to be registered and authorized with the authority by January next year, when the EU’s second Markets In Financial Instruments Directive is implemented in the U.K.



MiFID II requires...

