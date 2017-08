Firms Hit Lloyds Unit With Libor Swaps Misselling Claim

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 1:19 PM BST) -- A unit of Lloyds Banking Group PLC has been hit with an interest rate swaps misselling claim, filed at London’s High Court by two property investment and development firms that allege the bank made false claims about Libor while it was manipulating the rate.



Two property investment and development firms are alleging that a Lloyds unit made false claims about a Libor interest rate. (AP) Munroe K Ltd. and Munroe K Luxembourg SA allege that Bank of Scotland PLC, a subsidiary of HBOS PLC and associated...

