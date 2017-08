Hundreds Of Firms Have FCA Licenses Scrapped For Failings

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 4:28 PM BST) -- Almost 1,400 firms were investigated by a Financial Conduct Authority scrutiny body for failing to satisfy minimum regulatory standards in the year to June 30, which resulted in more than 200 businesses having their authorization revoked, the regulator said on Thursday.



The FCA warned in its latest regulatory newsletter that it will take enforcement action against businesses that repeatedly fail to comply with basic regulatory requirements such as submitting information returns or paying fees.



Some 1,386 firms were referred to the FCA’s threshold conditions team, or...

To view the full article, register now.