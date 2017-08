House Lawmakers Press IRS To Beef Up Rehiring Policies

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- House Ways and Means Committee members urged the Internal Revenue Service to stop rehiring employees who had been fired for performance issues, noting Thursday that the agency has come under fire for the practice and that a recent audit raised “serious concerns.”



In a letter to IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and several committee members pointed to a late-July report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration finding that the IRS has not made significant strides toward appropriately considering past conduct...

