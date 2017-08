Stada Investors OK Sweetened €4.12B Bain, Cinven Buyout

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Enough of Stada Arzneimittel AG investors have backed Bain Capital’s and Cinven’s sweetened €4.12 billion ($4.8 billion) takeover of the German pharmaceutical company for it to move forward, after an earlier buyout offer from the private equity shops fell flat, according to a Friday statement.



Stada confirmed Friday that as of the Aug. 16 acceptance deadline, 63.85 percent of the company’s outstanding shares had been tendered, just surpassing the 63 percent minimum threshold set when the deal was reworked last month.



Under German securities law, shareholders...

