UK To Ban Private Pensions Cold Calls, Clamp Down on Scams

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 20, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- The U.K. government announced plans on Sunday to ban private pensions cold calling, as new data revealed that scammers tricked savers out of nearly £5 million ($6.4 million) in the first five months of the year.

The government said it would also tighten the rules governing HM Revenue and Customs to stop scammers setting up fraudulent pensions schemes, and to ensure that only active companies which produce regular, up-to-date accounts are able to register schemes.

“It’s utterly unacceptable that people who have worked all their lives...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular