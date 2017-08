UK OKs Heineken's $393M Punch Taverns Buy With Pub Sales

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 18, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority on Friday assented to Heineken NV’s £305 million ($393 million) deal to purchase some 1,900 pubs owned by Punch Taverns PLC, saying that the brewer’s plan to sell pubs in 33 locations throughout the country alleviated its competitive concerns about the transaction.



In June, Heineken offered to sell the pubs in areas affected by the deal, to avoid heightened scrutiny by the CMA over the buy. After assessing the proposal and allowing for public comment, the antitrust authority said it...

