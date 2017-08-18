FDA Invites Input As Pharma-Ad Overhaul Looms

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday invited wide-ranging feedback on its plan to overhaul broadcast advertisements for prescription drugs so that fewer risks are disclosed, the latest chapter in a yearslong process.

The invitation came two weeks after FDA officials released study results indicating that consumers may understand drug risks better when advertisements focus on the most serious and manageable side effects, as opposed to the current approach of exhaustively listing virtually every potential danger. Friday's solicitation is the latest move in a cautious...
