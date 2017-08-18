US Reps. Probe Bayer, Teva, Novartis On MS Drug Pricing

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Reps. Elijah E. Cummings and Peter Welch, Democrats from Maryland and Vermont, respectively, on Thursday announced an investigation into price hikes for multiple sclerosis drugs made by companies including Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, Teva and Roche.



The lawmakers gave the drug companies until Aug. 31 to hand over information on their profits, pricing strategies, patient assistance programs and distribution systems to see if the increases are justified. They’re alleging that the drugmakers have been engaging in so-called shadow pricing, where when one company raises its prices,...

