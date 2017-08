Enzo DNA Testing Patent Found Invalid In Win For Abbott

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories scored a win in its long-running patent fight with Enzo Life Sciences Inc. over DNA testing when a Delaware federal judge recently ruled that claims in a patent Abbott was accused of infringing were invalid because they didn’t adequately explain how to make the invention.



The Aug. 15 decision by U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark follows a June ruling that found part of a second Enzo patent was also invalid for lack of enablement. In a Friday report, both sides agreed the combination...

