HHS Must Justify 'Turbocharged' Hospital Data, DC Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services must better explain why it used questionable data from “turbocharging” hospitals when calculating how Medicare would dole out billions of dollars for extraordinarily expensive patients, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday.



In an unsigned opinion, the D.C. Circuit ordered HHS to explain its use of “vastly unrepresentative” billing records from turbocharging hospitals when determining how it would distribute so-called outlier payments, which help hospitals absorb the costs of patients who rack up unusually large medical bills.



Turbocharging hospitals have...

