HHS Must Justify 'Turbocharged' Hospital Data, DC Circ. Says

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services must better explain why it used questionable data from “turbocharging” hospitals when calculating how Medicare would dole out billions of dollars for extraordinarily expensive patients, the D.C. Circuit ruled Friday.

In an unsigned opinion, the D.C. Circuit ordered HHS to explain its use of “vastly unrepresentative” billing records from turbocharging hospitals when determining how it would distribute so-called outlier payments, which help hospitals absorb the costs of patients who rack up unusually large medical bills.

Turbocharging hospitals have...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Banner Health, et al v. Thomas Price


Case Number

16-5129

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

2151 Ovrpmnts Under the Medicare Act

Date Filed

May 23, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular