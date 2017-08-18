Major Insurers Get Mixed Review On Solvency II Reports

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 5:35 PM BST) -- Ninety-eight percent of the U.K. and Ireland’s biggest nonlife insurers hold sufficient capital to meet their solvency capital requirements under the European Union’s Solvency II rulebook, a financial consultancy said Thursday.



After reviewing insurers’ first ever annual solvency and financial condition reports, which firms had to file by May 20, Lane Clark & Peacock LLP gave a positive scorecard for their financial strength.



But the consultancy also warned of problems in public reporting, and urged insurers to make improvements and show they take compliance with the...

To view the full article, register now.