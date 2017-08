Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Case Challenge Certified To AG

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government was asked Thursday if it would like to respond to a Wall Street investor’s court effort to unravel Puerto Rico’s historic insolvency proceedings, in which the creditor hedge fund argues that the members of the federal board representing the commonwealth were unconstitutionally appointed.



In an order issued by the judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like restructuring cases, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was asked to weigh in on legal briefing filed last week that calls into question the mechanism by which members of the...

