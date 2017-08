Hedge Fund-Backed Peabody Energy Unveils 13M-Share Sale

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund-backed coal producer Peabody Energy Corp., which recently exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and began trading its stock publicly again, on Friday announced a secondary offering that will allow stockholders to sell 12.8 million shares in a deal advised by three law firms.



St. Louis-based Peabody said stockholders affiliated with hedge fund Discovery Capital Management are selling the shares, which, based on the company’s stock price Thursday of $27.94, would net them $357.6 million. Peabody is not receiving any proceeds from the sale.



Separately, the...

To view the full article, register now.