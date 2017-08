Consultant Not Liable To Nursing Home Workers: 6th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A consultant that guided an Ohio nursing home during its attempt to fix dozens of health and safety violations through its sudden closure after failing to do so is not liable to a proposed class of fired workers under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the Sixth Circuit said Friday in a published opinion.



Sovran Management Company LLC does not owe payouts to Debi McKinney and other employees of Carlton Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Inc. because few, if any, factors in the federal single...

