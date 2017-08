TSCA Reform: Less Backlog But Greater Regulatory Burden

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 7, 2017, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an announcement stating that the backlog of TSCA new chemical reviews resulting from the agency’s suspension of reviews, after the signing of the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (LCSA), has been eliminated.



Termed a “review reset,” the program-wide delay on submissions that had already been under review was an outcome of LCSA in the summer of 2016 that generated uncertainty for producers and distributers of chemicals and criticism for the agency....

