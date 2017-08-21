Why Midsize Firms Run The Gamut On Diversity

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- While many law firms keep track of top students at respected law schools, upstate New York’s Barclay Damon LLP begins courting teens in racially and ethnically diverse local high schools.



The firm’s hope is that one day, these students will become Barclay Damon lawyers — and that the firm’s almost entirely white racial profile will change dramatically, according to John Langan, its managing partner.



Diversity is a frequent topic of conversation among firm leaders, he said, and they hold regular meetings to consider ways to attract...

