Wash. Justices Won't Rethink Pollution Exclusion Ruling

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday refused to disturb its holding in April that a pollution exclusion doesn't negate coverage under a commercial general liability policy when negligence is the primary cause of a loss, a ruling that was hailed by policyholders and maligned by insurance companies.



Bolstered by a slew of insurance industry groups, including the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, the Northwest Insurance Coverage Association and the Complex Insurance Claims Litigation Association, ProBuilders Specialty Insurance Co. had asked the Washington high court to...

To view the full article, register now.