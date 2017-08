Animal Breeders Agree To FTC Fixes To Foster Competition

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday said a trade group for animal breeders that sell bull semen used to artificially inseminate dairy cows has agreed not to restrict its members’ use of technology and information after the agency said the practice hurts competition.



The National Association of Animal Breeders Inc. agreed to refrain from adopting rules that stifle competition among its members after the FTC lodged a complaint over restrictions on access to data about the genetic traits of bulls. The agency said rules in effect...

