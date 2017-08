Pot Grower Tells Justices 5th Amendment Lets Him Duck Tax

Law360, Washington (August 18, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Washington state medical marijuana collective-garden owner is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take on his tax assessment appeal, arguing federal drug law preempts state tax collection on sales of banned substances and that paying up would be admitting to pending criminal allegations, in violation of the Fifth Amendment.



Martin O. Nickerson Jr. urged the high court Aug. 11 to take on a Washington state appeals panel that held in November that Washington state’s allowance for and taxing of medical marijuana doesn’t force him to...

