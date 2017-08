Bankrupt E-Cig Co. Asserts Disposal Of Inventory Is Harmless

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee for e-cigarette maker NJOY Inc. on Friday asked a judge to approve the abandonment of 3,400 pallets of e-cigarettes at a warehouse whose owner says proper disposal of the products will cost $800,000, given the lithium batteries and tobacco they contain.



After the case was converted from a Chapter 11 to a Chapter 7 in July, trustee Jeffrey Burtsch asked a Delaware federal judge to approve the abandonment of all NJOY property residing at a Jacobson XPO Logistics warehouse in Plainfield, Indiana....

