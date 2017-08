Law360’s 2017 Law Firm Diversity Snapshot

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The 2017 Law360 Diversity Snapshot shows that law firms have stagnated in their drive to diversify their attorney workforce. At every level of a typical law firm, minority attorney representation grew by less than a percentage point from last year’s survey.



American Bar Association statistics show that minorities have made up more than 20 percent of law students for almost two decades — and that they recently surpassed 30 percent. But only 15 percent of attorneys and less than 9 percent of partners at surveyed law...

To view the full article, register now.