USTR Triggers Formal Investigation Of Chinese IP Regime

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer launched a full-fledged investigation of China’s intellectual property practices Friday, focusing on a slew of Beijing’s policies that purportedly force tech companies to hand over sensitive data and secrets in order to do business there.



Lighthizer’s move to probe China under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 — a rarely used statute that gives the U.S. a wide berth to impose trade restrictions — comes just days after President Donald Trump ordered the USTR to examine all options on...

