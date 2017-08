Icahn Quits Post As Trump Adviser After Conflict Concerns

Law360, Los Angeles (August 18, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Activist investor and CVR Energy chair Carl Icahn resigned Friday as President Donald Trump’s special regulatory adviser in the wake of conflict of interest questions related to his renewable-fuel market activities and ownership in insurance giant American International Group.



In a letter to Trump that Icahn posted online, the billionaire said he was confirming a Friday conversation with the president during which he announced his resignation — and received Trump’s “blessing.”



Icahn also said he has never held a formal position or “policymaking role” within the...

