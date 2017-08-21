Insurance Industry Warns EU Over Collective Action Rules

Law360, London (August 21, 2017, 3:26 PM BST) -- The European Commission should avoid rushing to draft new legislation that would encourage collective lawsuits in areas such as financial services and consumer protection, a major insurance lobby said on Monday.



Insurance Europe said member states are already considering their domestic regimes on collective legal action, and urged the European Union’s executive arm not to draw up plans for a new rulebook.



“More time is needed to see how these mechanisms function in the different legal traditions and systems,” the lobby group said in a consultation....

