Regulator Tells Firms To Take Action Over Nuisance Calls

Law360, London (August 21, 2017, 11:42 AM BST) -- The U.K.’s data regulator warned marketing firms to screen numbers or face fines for making nuisance calls on Monday, a day after the government announced plans to ban private pensions cold calling.



The Information Commissioner’s Office told direct marketing companies to check phone numbers against the Telephone Preference Service, or TPS, which lists people who do not want to be contacted about problems such as missold payment protection insurance.



“Organizations have no excuse — they know that calling people on the TPS register is against the...

To view the full article, register now.