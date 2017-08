NAFTA Officials Chart Aggressive Negotiating Course

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT) -- The first round of negotiations to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement wrapped up on Sunday with no bombshell announcements, but the officials leading the talks have laid out an aggressive schedule to accelerate the effort.



In a joint statement issued after the talks in Washington, D.C., the three sides said that the next round will be held from Sept. 1-5 in Mexico City, followed by a third set in Canada in late September. The statement acknowledged that the “rapid pace” at which the talks...

