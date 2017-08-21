Verisk Analytics Lands Insurance Software Co. For £250M

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. data analytics firm Verisk Analytics Inc. has agreed to buy London-based Sequel, a private equity-backed insurance and reinsurance software company, in a deal worth £250 million ($322.5 million), the companies said Monday.

Verisk Analytics will pick up Sequel from private equity firm HgCapital and other Sequel shareholders, according to a statement. The acquisition is meant to bolster Verisk Analytics’ ability to serve the commercial and specialty insurance industry. Sequel touts thousands of users for its software, including some of the world’s largest specialty insurance players....
