Energy Future Drops Berkshire Bid For Sempra's $9.45B Offer

Law360, Wilmington (August 21, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Bankrupt electric utility Energy Future Holdings Corp. told a Delaware federal judge Monday that it was dropping its pursuit of a $9 billion merger deal with Berkshire Hathaway in favor of a $9.45 billion offer from California natural gas provider Sempra Energy.



Sempra Energy topped Berkshire Hathaway's bid for bankrupt Energy Future Holdings by $450 million. (AP) During what was scheduled to be a hearing to approve the deal with Berkshire Hathaway, Energy Future attorney Chad J. Husnick of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court...

