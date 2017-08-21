FDA Plans Forum On Opioid Cough Medicines For Children
The Sept. 11 public forum will cover the risks associated with treating children’s coughs with opioid medications such as hydrocodone and codeine, the FDA said. Meeting participants will discuss the safety of the medications themselves as well as current treatment practices in an effort to inform FDA regulation of the drugs.
“It is vital we...
