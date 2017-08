Apple, Samsung Get Network Server IP Claims Nixed At PTAB

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday issued a split decision that held that a combination of prior art invalidates a wireless network server patent asserted by a data solutions company against Samsung and Apple.



The board determined in its 2-1 final written decision that a combination of patents and publications that preceded the patent held by Rosetta-Wireless Corp. would have made the asserted claims obvious for an ordinarily skilled artisan at the time the purported invention was developed.



The patent covers a wireless server...

