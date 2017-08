PTAB Rehears 'Unusual' Decision, Upholds Patent Claims

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Following an “unusual” decision in a case involving an electronic parking meter patent, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed to a rehearing Friday and decided none of the claims challenged by Duncan Parking Technologies Inc. were invalid.



The patent’s owner, IPS Group Inc., asked for the rehearing after the board in March upheld most of the challenged claims but found two were invalid as anticipated. The board said at the time that its decision was “admittedly unusual.”



After reviewing the case again, the PTAB said...

