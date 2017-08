Fed. Circ. Backs Gilstrap’s Alice Ax Of Web-Labeling Patent

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a decision by Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap that two website-labeling patents are invalid for claiming only an abstract idea, undoing a jury’s infringement verdict against the operator of dating website Sugardaddie.com.



The appeals court issued a one-line order upholding the decision invalidating the patent under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision that abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not patent-eligible. Although Judge Gilstrap is the nation's busiest patent judge, he has issued only a few rulings...

