PTAB Upholds AstraZeneca Diabetes Meds Patent

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca has fended off another challenge to a patent on its $3.5 billion diabetes drugs Onglyza and Kombiglyze, with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding Mylan Pharmaceuticals and other drugmakers failed to show parts of the patent were invalid.



The board, which agreed to institute inter partes review in May 2016 following a rare rehearing, issued its final decision in the case Friday. It said a group of drug companies led by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had not shown the challenged claims would have been obvious....

