Trusts Seek Chancery Action In $5B Student Loan Probe

Law360, Wilmington (August 21, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A creditor group that owns some 800,000 student loans asked Chancery Court Friday to intervene in efforts to replace Wilmington Trust Co. as its shared owner-trustee, accusing Wilmington Trust of delays that have complicated investigations into the enforceability of accounts worth $5 billion.



The National Collegiate Student Loan Master Trust motion was filed one month after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman reported that his office had issued subpoenas and opened a probe of National Collegiate’s record-keeping and collection practices in a case involving as much...

