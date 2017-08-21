Fed. Circ. Affirms Artificial Reef Patent Is Indefinite

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit found Monday that a patent for artificial reefs was invalid as indefinite because it failed to adequately describe the scope of the invention, affirming a Patent Trial and Appeal Board reexamination decision.

The opinion, written by Circuit Judge Alvin Schall, determined that the patent’s call for support structures that are “block-like” does not pass the test established by the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc., which held that a patent’s specification and prosecution history must indicate the scope...
