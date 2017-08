Journalists Allowed To Pursue Info From Puerto Rico Board

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An organization of investigative journalists in Puerto Rico on Friday was granted the right to pursue litigation to divulge financial statements, reports, minutes from meetings and other information provided to the federally appointed board overseeing the territory's historic restructuring that has not been made publicly available.



Agreeing to lift the automatic stay on litigation imposed under the commonwealth’s insolvency case, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said it seemed appropriate to let Centro de Periodismo Investigativo argue its case in court for the public production of...

