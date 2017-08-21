By Kenneth Weinstein, Crystal Pike and Nicholas Van Niel August 21, 2017, 5:40 PM EDTLaw360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- As the opioid crisis continues to be a top public health priority, the "Suspicious Order Monitoring (SOM) requirement" has become an increasingly important enforcement tool for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. In the past year alone, several significant settlements and court decisions have resulted from enforcement of this requirement, a regulatory clause that dates back to changes to the 1970 Controlled Substances Act (CSA) enacted in 1971. These recent developments point to enhanced DEA expectations for compliance and escalated penalties for noncompliance throughout the prescription opioid...
A New Standard For Suspicious Order Monitoring: Part 1
