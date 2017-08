EFH Tax Atty Rejoins Thompson & Knight As Partner In Dallas

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Thompson & Knight LLP announced Monday that a former attorney has rejoined the firm as a partner after a stint serving as the lead tax lawyer for Energy Future Holdings Corp. and a successor for the bankrupt electric utility.



Brandon L. Bloom comes back to Thompson & Knight's Dallas office after working as managing tax counsel for Vistra Energy Corp., rebranded in November from EFH subsidiary Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Co. LLC, or TCEH, according to the announcement.



"We are delighted to welcome Brandon back to the...

