Info Sharing Swells In Tax Haven Island Nations, Reports Find

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Cayman Islands, Bermuda and Mauritius, three of the world’s most famous tax havens, are among the countries deemed “compliant” or “largely compliant” with international standards for tax information exchange, according to a series of reports released Monday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The island nations, which all pledged in the early 2000s to implement OECD’s standards, were part of a group of 10 countries whose compliance was reviewed by the group's Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes....

To view the full article, register now.