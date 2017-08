Fla. County Sued Over Vote To Remove Civil War Monument

Law360, Miami (August 21, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed Friday in Florida state court is seeking to block the removal of a Confederate Civil War monument from downtown Tampa, arguing county commissioners' recent vote to do so was unconstitutional and violated proper procedures.



Save Southern Heritage and Veterans' Monuments of America — along with several individuals described as members of those groups, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Sons of Confederate Veterans — filed the complaint against Hillsborough County, as controversy over the fate of monuments to the Confederate States...

