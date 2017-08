IRS Must Give Info, Name Agents In Tea Party Targeting Case

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the IRS to fork over details about the targeting of Tea Party and conservative groups for additional scrutiny, including the names of agency employees involved in delays to tax-exempt status applications.



U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton on Thursday ordered the IRS to produce information on why the three dozen groups suing the agency for that allegedly unconstitutional scrutiny had their applications delayed, what extra monitoring they were subjected to even after winning tax-exempt status and the names of the...

